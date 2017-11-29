Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore won’t seek re-election

Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore says he won’t be seeking re-election next year.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, Moore said he was calling it quits after a 16-year run in civic politics and “will be moving on to a different career path using all that I have gained from this incredible experience.”

Moore spent 10 years as mayor and six before that as a city councillor. He also served as chair of the Metro Vancouver board for seven years.

Moore was Port Coquitlam’s youngest-ever mayor, as well as the youngest person to sit in the Metro Vancouver board chair’s seat.

During his tenure, Moore gained a reputation as an outspoken voice on transit issues, helping to lead the “yes” side in the ultimately doomed 2015 transit plebiscite.

He has also been a leading voice of opposition to the proposed bridge to replace the George Massey Tunnel, arguing the $3.5-billion project would not decrease congestion but would take resources away from transit development.

Moore joins a chorus of civic politicians announcing they won’t run in next year’s civic elections.

Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read has already said she won’t throw her hat in the ring again, and high-profile Vancouver city councillors George Affleck and Andrea Reimer have also bowed out of the contest.