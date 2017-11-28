No trace of missing hiker Carl Couture, after tip prompts new search on North Shore mountains

Volunteers were back on the North Shore on Tuesday, searching for missing hiker Carl Couture.

Couture was last seen on Grouse Mountain, wearing a light fleece jacket, sweatpants and running shoes — and crews have reluctantly concluded the search is now likely a recovery operation.

Monday’s search centred on the area around Norvan Falls, near Lynn Creek and at the eastern foot of Grouse.

North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks said crews were acting on a tip “with regards to a smell in the area.”

“Actually, when we arrived on scene, we did notice that smell as well, we extensively searched that area,” he said.

However, after combing the area, Danks said volunteers found no trace of the missing 24-year-old.

Monday’s search marked the first time in more than two weeks that crews had mounted up to look for Couture.

A planned major push involving multiple search-and-rescue teams from around B.C. had to be called off on Nov. 12, due to bad weather.

Danks said another such effort is still in the works.

“We’re going to be trying to line up a full day of searching with some neighbouring teams to help us out.”

Couture, who had recently moved from Eastern Canada, is believed to have gone up Grouse Mountain via the Grind or the BCMC Trail.

He was seen leaving the Grouse Mountain chalet at about 12:30 p.m. and heading in the direction of the Hanes Valley Trail, which is known as difficult terrain.

Since then, Metro Vancouver and the North Shore have been battered with extreme weather, along with snowfall at higher elevations.

