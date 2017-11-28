Naramata boutique winery sold to big player in the business

An Okanagan winery has a new owner.

Laughing Stock Vineyards, located on the Naramata bench, has been bought by Arterra Wines Canada.

The winery was established in 2003 by David and Cynthia Enns.

“In the past 5 years, we have gone from 5,000 cases to 10,000 cases and we found ourselves at a tipping point where we had momentum with sell-out wines each year and yet lacked the resources and energy to leap to the next level,” states a release from the winery.

The couple will remain active in the operations of the boutique winery.

“We are proud to welcome them into our family of Okanagan wineries and look forward to working together into the future,” said Arterra Wines president and CEO Jay Wright.

The Ontario company’s eight other winery properties include Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, Sawmill Creek and Sumac Ridge.