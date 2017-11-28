Kingston announces bid for 2020 Brier

It’s been nearly three years since the City of Kingston hosted a national sporting event. The Skate Canada championships were in 2015, and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was last in Kingston in 2013.

But the Limestone City is hoping the Tim Hortons Brier can be its next chance to shine under the national spotlight, officially announcing its bid for the 2020 tournament Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re confident, obviously there’s still lots of hard work to come over the next few months,” Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said. “But I’m looking forward to that final announcement that Kingston will be able to host the 2020 Brier.”

The Kingston Accommodations Partners estimates the Brier could bring anywhere from $11-$16 million in economic spinoff to Kingston, and the national spotlight that comes with hosting the event could lead to another tourism boost even after the rocks have been cleared.

“I know that the impact of Scottie’s and Skate Canada have also coincided with probably three or four of the best tourism seasons that this community has ever had,” Hugh Mackenzie, director of Kingston Accommodations Partners, said.

Selling deposits on ticket packages is a tactic that helped St. John’s secure the 2017 Brier, and Kingston is following suit.

“If we can do what St. John’s did, it’ll just show Curling Canada that we do have the support from individuals and businesses from the area,” Ken Thompson, Brier bid committee chair, said.

Ticket package deposits are $50 each and can be purchased at the Rogers K-Rock Centre box office.

The Kingston bid committee anticipates formal bids from other cities across the country in the coming weeks, with a final announcement from Curling Canada expected sometime in the fall of 2018.