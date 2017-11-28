Saskatoon man accused of extorting tenants for sexual favours

A Saskatoon man has been accused of extorting tenants for sexual favours.

Members of the Saskatoon police vice squad started investigating the man in February after allegations were raised of sexual misconduct at the Northwoods Inn in the 600-block of Idylwyld Drive North.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police looking at new approach to sexual assault cases

He was arrested on Monday following an in-depth investigation, which included numerous interviews and consultation with the Crown.

The 74-year-old man is charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of extortion, obtaining sexual service for consideration and uttering threats to cause death.

He made his first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday and will appear again on Thursday morning.