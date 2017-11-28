Man wanted in connection with alleged assaults of Toronto grandparents

Toronto police say they’re looking for a 26-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the alleged assaults of his grandparents after separate incidents this year.

Police said the suspect’s 79-year-old grandfather was assaulted in his west-end home on Aug. 28 and had to be treated for a hip fracture. Officers also said the suspect’s 79-year-old grandmother was assaulted multiple times at her home on Sunday.

Police said Tuesday David Alves, a Toronto resident, is wanted for three counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.



Story continues below 1128 12:29 David Alves, 26, Wntd In Asslt Causing Bodily Harm Invst,…hot Of Man Rlsd https://t.co/jq8ztGnXAT — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 28, 2017

Officers described Alves as standing 5’6” and having a thin build. Police said he has short brown hair, a goatee, and a rosary tattoo beside a portrait of Jesus on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a snap-back baseball hat, blue jeans and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Caryn Lieberman