November 28, 2017 2:49 pm
Updated: November 28, 2017 2:50 pm

Man wanted in connection with alleged assaults of Toronto grandparents

David Alves is wanted for three counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

Toronto police say they’re looking for a 26-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the alleged assaults of his grandparents after separate incidents this year.

Police said the suspect’s 79-year-old grandfather was assaulted in his west-end home on Aug. 28 and had to be treated for a hip fracture. Officers also said the suspect’s 79-year-old grandmother was assaulted multiple times at her home on Sunday.

Police said Tuesday David Alves, a Toronto resident, is wanted for three counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

Officers described Alves as standing 5’6” and having a thin build. Police said he has short brown hair, a goatee, and a rosary tattoo beside a portrait of Jesus on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a snap-back baseball hat, blue jeans and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Caryn Lieberman

Global News