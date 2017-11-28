Man wanted in connection with alleged assaults of Toronto grandparents

Toronto police say they’re looking for a 26-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the alleged assaults of his grandparents after separate incidents this year.
Police said the suspect’s 79-year-old grandfather was assaulted in his west-end home on Aug. 28 and had to be treated for a hip fracture. Officers also said the suspect’s 79-year-old grandmother was assaulted multiple times at her home on Sunday.
Police said Tuesday David Alves, a Toronto resident, is wanted for three counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.
Officers described Alves as standing 5’6” and having a thin build. Police said he has short brown hair, a goatee, and a rosary tattoo beside a portrait of Jesus on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a snap-back baseball hat, blue jeans and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
With files from Caryn Lieberman
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.