North Korea fires ballistic missile

In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 photo, people watch a TV news program, at the Seoul Railway Station, showing an image of North Korea's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile early Wednesday, South Korea’s military says.

Yohnap News agency reported the North fired a missile in an eastward direction, early Wednesday morning local time.

“North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongsong, South Pyongan province, at dawn today,” the news agency quoted the South’s joint chiefs of staff as saying.

READ MORE: North Korea building nukes ‘faster than expected,’ may announce completion within a year, South says

U.S. government sources confirmed to Reuters news agency the North had in fact conducted a missile test, the rouge nation’s first launch in 70 days.

The launch comes just after South Korea’s unification minister warned the North could have its nuclear arsenal sooner than expected.

North Korea hadn’t launched a missile since lobbing one over Japan on Sept. 15.

More to come.

