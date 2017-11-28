Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions due to semi fire
The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions Tuesday due to a semi fire.
The highway is closed between the Othello Tunnels and Merritt. The semi-trailer truck is on fire about two kilometres west of the Carolin Mines exit.
There is no detour in place and no estimated time of opening.
Drive BC says Highway 1 or Highway 3 could be used as an alternate route.
Drivers should check Drive BC for updates.
