Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions due to semi fire

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions Tuesday due to a semi fire.

The highway is closed between the Othello Tunnels and Merritt. The semi-trailer truck is on fire about two kilometres west of the Carolin Mines exit.

There is no detour in place and no estimated time of opening.

Drive BC says Highway 1 or Highway 3 could be used as an alternate route.

Drivers should check Drive BC for updates.