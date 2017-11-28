Missing Australian woman last seen leaving bar in Whistler on Nov. 22

Divers will be checking a lake in Whistler today for any sign of a missing Australian woman.

Alison Leanne Raspa, 25, was last seen Nov. 22 at approximately 11:30 p.m. leaving the Three Below Bar on Blackcomb Way in Whistler.

She was reported missing Nov. 23 by co-workers.

Police say an item belonging to Raspa was found at Alpha Lake Park on Lake Placid Road as they followed up on a number of leads to try and find her.

Australian news reports say Raspa is from Perth and moved to Canada in May. She was working at a hotel in Whistler.

Whistler RCMP say they have been in contact with her family and friends.

We are very concerned for Alison’s well being , says Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau, senior media relations officer, BC RCMP, in a release. We ask anyone who may have any information as to Alison’s movements from the time she was last seen leaving the Three Below Bar and the time her personal item was located at Alpha Lake Park on Nov. 23 at 6:30 a.m. to call police immediately.

Raspa is Caucasian, has long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white and black striped shirt and black pants. She also had a blue backpack with her.

Whistler RCMP members with support from the Whistler Search and Rescue Society are conducting a thorough search of Alpha Lake Park and the shores of Alpha Lake.

Anyone with information about Alison Raspa is asked to contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.