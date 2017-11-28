Kelowna attempted murder trial hits snag

A Kelowna attempted murder trial went off the rails Monday before it even got under way.

Ken Maurice Butler is accused of trying to kill Nevada Vance by repeatedly stabbing him with a knife.

The victim’s blood trail as he fled to safety show where the attack happened in downtown Kelowna last December.

At the outset of the trial, the prosecutor applied for an adjournment because the key crown witness, the victim, is at a remote mining camp and unavailable to testify.

The judge was upset at losing a week of scarce court time, but reluctantly adjourned the trial to June.