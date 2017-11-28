Saskatoon PeeWee Comet Storm to play hockey on Parliament Hill

A Saskatoon girls’ hockey team will have a chance to play on Parliament Hill.

The Saskatoon PeeWee Comet Storm will travel to Ottawa at the end of December after being selected to represent Saskatchewan in the Hockey on the Hill contest.

The 11- and 12-year-olds will play at least one game on the Canada 150 rink, which is directly in front of Parliament.

Their coach entered the team in the contest saying it answered calls set out by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Costs for the players and five chaperones are covered in full.

The team has set up a gofundme page to raise money so one parent of each player can attend.

Thirty-two boys and girls teams representing all provinces and territories will take part in the Bell Capital Cup between Dec. 27 and 30.