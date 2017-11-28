Crime
November 28, 2017 1:12 am

Security guard stabbed outside Abbotsford mall, suspect at large

By and CKNW

A security guard was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed outside Abbotsford's Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Monday.

Kevin MacDonald
A A

A 25-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed outside Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Const. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said the victim is a security guard, who was checking a parking garage outside the shopping centre just before 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Security guard stabbed at Delta Walmart after confronting shoplifter; suspect in custody


Story continues below

“It seemed that there was a female that was causing a bit of disturbance, there was some type of engagement between the two, and the male guard was stabbed,” he said.

“She seemed to attempting to gain attention — yelling and screaming. When the guard went to investigate, he unfortunately ended up being the victim of a stabbing.”

READ MORE: Overnight stabbing at Abbotsford house party lands victim in hospital

The guard called 911, and the suspect fled, added MacDonald.

Police are now looking for a woman, described as being between in her 30s or 40s, 5’5″ and 5’9″ tall and dressed in black clothing.

The security guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford
Abbotsford stabbing
security guard stabbed
sevenoaks
sevenoaks stabbing
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News