Security guard stabbed outside Abbotsford mall, suspect at large

A 25-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed outside Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Const. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said the victim is a security guard, who was checking a parking garage outside the shopping centre just before 8 p.m.

“It seemed that there was a female that was causing a bit of disturbance, there was some type of engagement between the two, and the male guard was stabbed,” he said.

“She seemed to attempting to gain attention — yelling and screaming. When the guard went to investigate, he unfortunately ended up being the victim of a stabbing.”

The guard called 911, and the suspect fled, added MacDonald.

Police are now looking for a woman, described as being between in her 30s or 40s, 5’5″ and 5’9″ tall and dressed in black clothing.

The security guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries.