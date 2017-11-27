Firefighters free man stuck in garbage truck for hours

PHILADELPHIA — Officials say it took firefighters more than two hours to free a man who wound up stuck in a garbage truck’s compactor section.

Police say it appears the man had been sleeping in a garbage bin when he was tossed into the truck. He was buried under bagged and loose trash when firefighters tried to reach him Monday morning.

The ordeal happened outside The Kintock Group home, which serves as an interim stop before state and federal prisoners are released.

Authorities initially said the man escaped from the home, but a prisons department spokeswoman says no one was missing from a roll call.

The man was taken to a hospital with leg, hip and abdominal injuries.

Fire officials say residents who heard the man screaming called 911.