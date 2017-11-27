Naloxone kits to be implemented by Catholic school board in Peterborough

An increasing number of opioid-related overdoses and deaths in the region over the last year are sounding the alarm bells with the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board.

The board says it’s paying attention to the crisis and is preparing for it in its schools.

“If we have any opportunity to support and save a student’s life in the community we want to be able to do that. So that’s why the conversation about naloxone kits has emerged,” said Michael Nasello, the director of Education for PVNCCDSB.

This year alone, the City of Peterborough has been plagued with 146 overdoses resulting in 10 deaths, and in at least 35 to 40 occasions naloxone has been used to save lives and reverse the effect of an opioid overdose.

“A naloxone kit typically can be an injectable or it can be a nasal [spray]. In addition to that typically there’s a pair of gloves in there that you can put on and there just a little instruction sheet on what you should do if someone is experiencing an overdose,” said Insp. Larry Charmley with the Peterborough Police Service and chairman of the Peterborough Drug Strategy.

The Catholic school board is working on getting staff trained on how to use a naloxone kit and in what instances it is to be used.

“We’re now in conversations with our public health departments. We’re really trying to follow their lead on this because it’s their expert advice we rely on in order to make the best decisions,” said Nasello.

The Peterborough Drug Strategy, an organization aimed at reducing the impacts of substance abuse, is now offering free opioid overdose response training to agencies and businesses to get people on board with recognizing and responding to an overdose. Training will take place until March of next year. For more information or to register, you can visit the Question of Care training calendar at questionofcare.com/calendar.

“We want to get as many people out there having naloxone in their first aid kits because someone can overdose anywhere in the community,” said Charmley.

Judy Malfara, communications officer with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board , says naloxone kits are currently not in the board’s schools.

“But we continue to have conversations with our health units about the broader issues involved,” she added.

PVNCCDC hopes to officially implement Naloxone kits in the new year.