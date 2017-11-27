Independent investigations unit looking into police pursuit in Selkirk Man.
A police pursuit that resulted in two people being injured in Selkirk Saturday night is the subject of a review by Manitoba’s Independent Investigations Unit (IIU).
RCMP attempted to stop a pick-up truck Nov. 25 around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Manitoba Avenue and Main Street. The driver failed to stop, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.
Three people in the truck were arrested at the scene.
Two people in the vehicle that was hit were taken to hospital for observation.
