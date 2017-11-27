The ‘eerie’ mystery of abandoned headstones on a New Brunswick beach

The discovery of abandoned headstones on a beach in New Brunswick has one woman asking why there couldn’t be a better place for them.

Jackie McAllister usually spends her time exploring the beaches near her home in Riverview, N.B., to find sea glass.

Instead, as she searched a beach for the first time on Saturday she found the headstones.

“It was a shock,” McAllister told Global News in an interview on Monday.

“Some of them are for veterans and others are incomplete.”

Organized in a rough line and in a mixture of all shapes, sizes and colours; McAllister first thought the ocean may have brought the headstones in.

After posting about it on Facebook and reporting the matter to the RCMP, McAllister found out that the issue has been reported to the authorities before.

“Apparently it might be being used as some kind of wall to protect against the sea,” she said.

RCMP told McAllister that the stones were purchased as they had incorrect spellings or were never paid for.

But that doesn’t stop McAllister from saying it felt “eerie” to see what is supposed to mark someone’s grave in a line near a beach.

“It just feels so disrespectful,” she said.