Saskatchewan modernizing small claims court process

New legislation aims to modernize and make less costly Saskatchewan’s small claims court process.

The Saskatchewan government says new legislation aims to improve litigation in small claims court.

Officials with the Ministry of Justice said the changes will modernize the process and prevent abuse of the system.

It will also encourage parties to resolve disputes in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Saskatchewan Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said the changes are part of the government’s commitment to improve access to the justice system.

“With this legislation, we’re hoping to make the small claims process easier to navigate and less costly for the people of Saskatchewan,” Morgan said in a press release.

Other changes include measures to assist self-represented litigants, including the ability to submit documents by email in appropriate circumstances, expanding the authority for the court to order costs and making contempt findings.

There will also be a new requirement for defendants to file a reply to a claim.

The changes, which come into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, are a result of recommendations made from the 2015 small claims court review process.

