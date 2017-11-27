Mike’s Monday Outlook: Mild wrap to November

After a freezing cold start to November, the month will be wrapping up on a mild note.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures warming up into the mid single digits. Even close to ten degrees Celsius further west.

Part of the reason for this is the lack of snow cover as it has retreated north of the international border. This will allow temperatures to rise higher as snow will act as a reflective surface, sending the sun’s radiation back into the atmosphere.



Through the week though, there is not much precipitation expected. Later Monday, the Red River Valley will likely see some showers which could only further reduce snow amounts around southeastern Manitoba.

The most notable weather event of the week will be strong winds Monday and into Tuesday. The Parklands will be dealing with very strong wind gusts on the backside of a system that is dropping heavy snow in northern Manitoba. Gusts will be close to 80 kilometers an hour at times Monday and Monday night which is just shy of wind warning criteria.

Winds will be strong Tuesday around the Red River Valley but gusts will likely peak closer to 60 km/h. These winds will also be partially responsible for the falling temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday evening could bring some flurries or showers but generally, this will be a week with minimal precipitation and mild temperatures.