Homeowner bear-sprayed during violent break and enter near Airdrie

Airdrie RCMP are searching for suspects after a violent break and enter earlier this month.

It happened at a rural home east of Calgary and north of Conrich, Alta. just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Investigators said the homeowner was in an outbuilding on his property when he noticed a vehicle in his driveway. As he was speaking with a woman in the vehicle, two men exited his home and assaulted him with bear spray.

The suspects left in the vehicle, described as an early 2000’s grey four-door sedan with a black roof and black steel wheels.

EMS treated the homeowner at the scene for minor injuries.

RCMP said some property was stolen from the residence, though they didn’t disclose what.

The female suspect is described as being in her late 20s to early 30s with a skinny build and shoulder-length, dirty blond hair.

One of the male suspects is described as being in his 30s, approximately 5’10” tall and weighing 200 lbs. No description was given for the other male suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or to contact Crime Stoppers.