Peterborough bike shop owner accused of selling drugs out of the store

The owner of a downtown Peterborough bike shop has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Peterborough Police said it launched an investigation earlier this month after receiving information about the alleged sale of marijuana from Poell’s Bike Shop on George Street.

On Friday, members of the Peterborough Police Service’s Drug Unit executed a search warrant where officers located marijuana (2.7 pounds); 43 Oxycodone tablets, a prohibited device (knife), digital scales, cellular devices and drug packaging.

The owner, Edmundas Poell, 59, of George Street, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking a schedule II substance (marijuana under 3 kilograms); possession of a schedule I substance (oxycodone) and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.