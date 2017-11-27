Crime
November 27, 2017 3:46 pm

Peterborough bike shop owner accused of selling drugs out of the store

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

The owner of Poell's Bike Shop is accused of trafficking drugs from his business in downtown Peterborough.

Steve Guthrie/CHEX News
A A

The owner of a downtown Peterborough bike shop has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Peterborough Police said it launched an investigation earlier this month after receiving information about the alleged sale of marijuana from Poell’s Bike Shop on George Street.

READ MORE: Businesses struggling in the aftermath of downtown Peterborough blaze

On Friday, members of the Peterborough Police Service’s Drug Unit executed a search warrant where officers located marijuana (2.7 pounds); 43 Oxycodone tablets, a prohibited device (knife), digital scales, cellular devices and drug packaging.

The owner, Edmundas Poell, 59, of George Street, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking a schedule II substance (marijuana under 3 kilograms); possession of a schedule I substance (oxycodone) and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bike Shop
downtown Peterborough
Drug Trafficking
Drugs
Peterborough
Peterborough Police
Poell
Poell's Bike Shop
ptbo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News