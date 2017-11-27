Cobourg waterfront lit up with more than 130,000 lights for Christmas Magic

Cobourg’s waterfront glistened Friday during Christmas Magic — a lighting ceremony to launch incredible display of over 130,000 lights for the holidays.

The event attracts people from near and far to kick off the holiday season. The evening began on Second Street for the lighting of Victoria Hall; a centrepiece of history and architecture in Cobourg and continued on the Esplanade at Cobourg’s waterfront where Cobourg mayor, Gil Brocanier, lead the countdown for the tree lighting and the fireworks show.

“We have lots of family activities. We’ve got reindeer coming on Saturday and Sunday, there are carriage rides all three days, you’ll find Santa in downtown and, of course, obviously amazing sales from our local merchants,” said Paige Montgomery, events communications coordinator for Downtown Cobourg.

Downtown Cobourg was flooded with estimated 5,000 people who came to take in the spectacle.

This year’s event theme was Canada 150 and had a montage of red and white themed trees and decorations. In addition, there were two Christmas trees over 20-feet tall.

The spectacular display of lights will remain up every evening until Jan. 7.