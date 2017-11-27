Massive fuel barge stranded off Bella Bella amid gale-force winds, 3.7-metre waves

The Jake Shearer, a 420-foot fuel barge, disconnected from its fuel tug and was left stranded in the waters off of B.C.’s coast on Sunday, said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria.

It happened at 3:45 p.m., approximately 45 kilometers southwest of Bella Bella.

The barge was carrying 3.5 million litres of diesel and 470,000 liters of gasoline.

It was sitting in the water a little less than one kilometre from rocks that are part of the Goose Group Islands.

“[A] Canadian Coast Guard vessel has been tasked,” said JRCC spokesperson Katelyn Moores.

“There are also three tugs that were already in the area that have offered assistance. The barge has been able to drop anchor, which is currently holding.”

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, a rescue tug is on its way.

Coast Guard vessel Gordon Reid assumed command of the incident at approximately 9 p.m., according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Command of #jakeshearer incident established by CCGS Gordon Reid. Safety of tug crew highest concern. CCG is on site and standing by. @SpillsInfoBC @VicJRCC_CCCOS Story continues below — Canadian Coast Guard (@CCG_GCC) November 27, 2017

Winds in the area were gusting with the force of a gale at 45 knots, or 83 km/h, according to Moores.

There were also waves as high as 3.7 metres on Wednesday night, according to Environment Canada.

The weather in the area was “nasty,” noted Iain McKechnie, a coastal archaeologist with the University of Victoria.

#JakeShearer weather is nasty, wind blowing west at 38km, 4.2 m swell from west https://t.co/tQUMTKQuCq estimated rough location is the little green circle pic.twitter.com/uxR2dJUwbm — Iain McKechnie (@IainMcKechnie) November 27, 2017

Moores said two people boarded the barge, after it went adrift.