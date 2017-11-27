Scott Thompson: Another great Canadian Grey Cup

Paint a picture of the perfect Grey Cup game.

Two classic East/West teams.

A great Canadian halftime show with one of the biggest stars the country has produced.

The game is played in the nation’s capital during the country’s 150th birthday year — and add snow.

Does it get any better?

Not if you’re from the East and were supporting the Toronto Argonauts.

If you’re from the West, for the Calgary Stampeders to have beaten the dreaded East in Parliament’s backyard would have been equally as sweet for many reasons beyond football.

In the end, there is only one champion in what will go down as one of the most entertaining Grey Cup games in history.

The only way to have made it any more Canadian would be to have played the game on a frozen canal, ‘eh.

Okay, maybe that is a little farfetched.

Beaver tail, anyone?

