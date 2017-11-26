Basran posts shutout as the Kelowna Rockets blank the Medicine Hat Tigers
The Kelowna Rockets beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-0 on Saturday night at Prospera Place.
Liam Kindree got things started for Kelowna in the second period.
Dillon Dube added to the Rockets lead in the middle frame to make it 2-0 Rockets.
With less than a minute left in the second period, Carson Twarynski notched a shorthanded goal and Kelowna headed into the final frame with a 3-0 lead.
James Hilsendager took a point shot that found its way through traffic to give the Rockets a 4-0 cushion.
The story of the evening belonged to Roman Basran.
It was the goaltender’s first start in net as a Western Hockey League (WHL) player.
He turned away 38 shots to record the shutout.
The effort earned him a pie in the face from his teammates after the game.
The Rockets are back on the ice on Wednesday when they host the Prince George Cougars.
