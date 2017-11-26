WHL
November 26, 2017 2:29 pm

Basran posts shutout as the Kelowna Rockets blank the Medicine Hat Tigers

The Kelowna Rockets beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-0 on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Liam Kindree got things started for Kelowna in the second period.

Dillon Dube added to the Rockets lead in the middle frame to make it 2-0 Rockets.

With less than a minute left in the second period, Carson Twarynski notched a shorthanded goal and Kelowna headed into the final frame with a 3-0 lead.

James Hilsendager took a point shot that found its way through traffic to give the Rockets a 4-0 cushion.

The story of the evening belonged to Roman Basran.

It was the goaltender’s first start in net as a Western Hockey League (WHL) player.

He turned away 38 shots to record the shutout.

The effort earned him a pie in the face from his teammates after the game.

The Rockets are back on the ice on Wednesday when they host the Prince George Cougars.

 

