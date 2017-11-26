Colchester County crash kills 20-year-old man
The RCMP are investigating what led to a fatal single-vehicle collision in Hilden, N.S., early Sunday morning.
Shortly after 5 a.m., police responded to a crash on Highway 2 in Hilden.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Stewiacke, died at the scene.
Highway 2 from Kennedy Road to Widden Road was closed for much of the day.
A collision re-constructionist attended the scene to assist police. The investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.
