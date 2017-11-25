Canadian Western Agribition wraps up in Regina, more than 120,000 in attendance

Saturday marked the last day of the 47th annual Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) and Agribition Pro Rodeo, and it’s expected that more than 120,000 people showed up for the annual event.

It was a special day for five-year-old Carson Moat and his seven-year-old sister Josephine. The pair placed in the top three at the junior sheep show.

“We have to look at the judge and make sure our sheep is where we what them be… They’ve been great sheep this year,” Josephine said.

The kids are the second generation to take part in Agribition. Their mom, Courtney MacDougall started coming 30 years ago when she was just three years old.

“The biggest part is that they are having fun and that they start to take that time to prep their sheep and they understand the importance of the connection as much as they are pets but at the end of the day, if they don’t make us money, we can’t make a living, so at the end of the day, that’s the most important lesson,” MacDougall said.

It’s a story shared by many families attending Agribition.

Meanwhile, the CWA made history this year with a $1-million contribution to the International Trade Centre which is the newest building attached to Evraz Place.

CWA is the largest livestock show in Canada and by the fifth day of the event had attracted 329 buyers from 23 countries, compared to 200 buyers in 2016.

“This has been a benchmark year for us in a lot of ways. We have really strong attendance here at the gates. We will know more on those exact numbers on the days to come… We know we are going to be setting records on the international front in terms of visitors that we have welcomed here,” Canadian Western Agribition CEO Chris Lane said.

