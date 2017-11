The City of Dauphin has confirmed Mayor Eric Irwin died on Friday in Florida.

In a statement from Chief Administrative Officer, Brad Collett, he confirmed Mayor Irwin was on vacation with his family in Florida when he died.

Saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Eric Irwin, Mayor of Dauphin. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and the community he served. #mbpoli — Brian Pallister (@Brian_Pallister) November 25, 2017

Collett said the cause of Irwin’s death is unknown at this time.

I am shocked and saddened at the untimely passing of Dauphin Mayor Eric Irwin. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Eric was a visionary dedicated to growth and prosperity for Dauphin and its residents. His legacy will endure. — Robert Sopuck (@RobertSopuck) November 25, 2017

The Deputy Mayor for the City of Dauphin is Mayor Al Dowhan.