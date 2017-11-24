Regina police request public assistance after robbery

The Regina Police Service is requesting assistance in finding a suspect after a robbery on Wednesday night.

Around 11:15 p.m. on November 22, police were called to the 300 block of Victoria Avenue after a robbery was called in.

The victim was going back to his vehicle after delivering food near Eastview Avenue when a woman threatened him and took his money.

The woman is described as tall, slim, with long brown hair, markings on her arm and face and a neck tattoo. She was wearing camouflage leggings and a black baseball cap with a grey logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.