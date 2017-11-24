Above seasonal temperatures bring a new set of challenges for drivers in Regina

With above seasonal temperatures, many drivers are taking advantage of the nice weather, including thousands who are making the trek to Canadian Western Agribition.

“Warm weather is always welcome in some respects because it makes people want to get out of the house and do something,” Chris Lane, CEO of Canadian Western Agribition said. “We’ve seen good numbers at our gate.”

For Lanny Winter and his family from Coronach, Saskatchewan, the two hour trek is well worth the drive.

“They [roads] were good,” Winter said. “They were a little slick, the frost was coming out of the pavement so you had to take it a little easy, but they were good.”

But the warmth also means new challenges for divers, as melting ice and slushy roads can reduce visibility.

“You get lots of road spray, lots of dirt and grime that kicks up from other vehicles,” Geoff Wiebe, Sales Manager at Kal Tire said. “Especially when it’s warm like this, so all the moisture gets air borne, it hits the windshield, you go to hit the wiper blades and you really need that clean sweep so you can maintain that vision.”

As a general rule, Wiebe says windshield wipers should be replaced every six months or sooner if they’re damaged.

“If you get a lot of chatter, so if the wiper blade is bouncing across the windshield, if you hear squeaking, if there’s gaps missing in the swipe of the wiper blade, if there’s any tears in the rubber as well, you want to keep an eye on that,” he explained.

Police are also reminding drivers that as quickly as the temperatures rise, they can fall.

“We’re just trying to urge motorists to be cautions out there,” Sgt. Colin Glas, Regina Police Services said. “Conditions do have a habit of changing rapidly so just drive with caution and watch your speed.”

So, enjoy this unexpected break from winter’s cold, but remember, Saskatchewan’s weather can change in an instant.