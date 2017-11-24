Raid leads to child pornography charges against St. Thomas man

A 43-year-old St. Thomas man faces child pornography charges after a raid at a home in the city this week.

St. Thomas Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on city’s north side around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say they seized several electronic devices during the raid.

As a result of the investigation, police say a 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he’s since been charged with one count each of possession and distribution of child pornography.