Raid leads to child pornography charges against St. Thomas man
A A
A 43-year-old St. Thomas man faces child pornography charges after a raid at a home in the city this week.
St. Thomas Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on city’s north side around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
RELATED: Ex-London teacher faces year behind bars for child pornography, voyeurism
Investigators say they seized several electronic devices during the raid.
As a result of the investigation, police say a 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he’s since been charged with one count each of possession and distribution of child pornography.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.