N.S. RCMP channeling Taylor Swift to bash thieves in Black Friday tweets

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning shoppers about the perils of thieves, with a little help from Taylor Swift.

The police posted what appears to be an enthusiastic rendition of the singer’s hit, Look What You Made Me Do, on its Twitter account on Black Friday morning.

♪♪ Thieves! ♪♪

♪♪ Look what you made me do. ♪♪

♪♪ Look what you made me do. ♪♪

♪♪ Look what you just made me do. ♪♪

♪♪ Look what you just made me — ♪♪

(1/2)

♪♪ –I locked my car and took the keys. ♪♪

♪♪ Then I brought my purse with me. ♪♪

♪♪ There won’t be valuables for you to see. ♪♪

♪♪ Move along, thieves. You won't steal from me (NO!). ♪♪ #BlackFriday (2/2)

The lyrics remind shoppers to lock their cars and take out their valuables while shopping for those big deals.

This isn’t the first time the Nova Scotia RCMP have parodied a celebrity hit to get their message across.

Their Cop Light Bling video, which paid homage to Canada’s very own Drake, won an international social media award.

Want to sing along to their latest hit? Here’s Taylor’s original version.