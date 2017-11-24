Canada
November 24, 2017 9:42 am

N.S. RCMP channeling Taylor Swift to bash thieves in Black Friday tweets

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
File/ Global News
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning shoppers about the perils of thieves, with a little help from Taylor Swift.

The police posted what appears to be an enthusiastic rendition of the singer’s hit, Look What You Made Me Do, on its Twitter account on Black Friday morning.

The lyrics remind shoppers to lock their cars and take out their valuables while shopping for those big deals.

READ: Nova Scotia RCMP win award for ‘Cop Light Bling’ video

This isn’t the first time the Nova Scotia RCMP have parodied a celebrity hit to get their message across.

Their Cop Light Bling video, which paid homage to Canada’s very own Drake, won an international social media award.

Want to sing along to their latest hit? Here’s Taylor’s original version.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Black Friday
Nova Scotia
NS RCMP
RCMP
Taylor Swift
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News