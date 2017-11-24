Canada
November 24, 2017 9:18 am
Updated: November 24, 2017 9:30 am

Fire destroys home in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fraserville, Ont.

A A

A home in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township was engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m. fire crews responded to the blaze on the 5th Line in the hamlet of Fraserville, about 20 kilometres south of Peterborough.

When they arrived, the house was already consumed by fire.

READ MORE: Foul play ruled out in Rutland house fire and death

There’s no word yet on injuries, or if anyone was in the home at the time

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and a damage estimate has not been set.

More to come

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Fraserville
House Fire
Otonabee South Monaghan
Peterborough

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News