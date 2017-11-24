Fire destroys home in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township

A home in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township was engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m. fire crews responded to the blaze on the 5th Line in the hamlet of Fraserville, about 20 kilometres south of Peterborough.

When they arrived, the house was already consumed by fire.

There’s no word yet on injuries, or if anyone was in the home at the time

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and a damage estimate has not been set.

— More to come