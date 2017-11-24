Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, November 24, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Sunny breaks are possible today and tomorrow, and most of the showers will be confined to the mountains as weak high pressure builds over our region.

Showers will return by tomorrow evening and Sunday when the next low crosses the region.

Today’s daytime high range: 6 to 13C

~ Duane/Wesla