November 23, 2017 5:37 pm
Updated: November 23, 2017 5:41 pm

5 things to do this weekend – Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 23, 2017.

Here are your five things to do for Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

5 – Island Farms Santa’s Light Parade
https://www.tourismvictoria.com/see-do/festivals-events/island-farms-santas-light-parade

November 25
Inner Harbour, Victoria
4:45pm

4 – Canyon Lights – A Winter Lights Festival

https://www.capbridge.com/explore/canyon-lights/
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
November 23-January 28

3 – Kelowna Nov 24 TREE OF HOPE 20th ANNIVERSARY Celebration
https://www.facebook.com/events/213623199176864/
http://www.landmarkcentre.ca
Landmark Centre Dickson Ave Kelowna
November 24-November 26

2 – GLOW –Fraser Valley
https://glowchristmas.ca/
Milner Village Garden Centre, Langley
November 19-December 30

1 – Christmas in Leigh Square
https://www.portcoquitlam.ca
Leigh Square, Port Coquitlam
Friday Novemeber 24 & Sat Nov 25

