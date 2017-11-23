5 things to do this weekend – Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017
Here are your five things to do for Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
5 – Island Farms Santa’s Light Parade
https://www.tourismvictoria.com/see-do/festivals-events/island-farms-santas-light-parade
November 25
Inner Harbour, Victoria
4:45pm
4 – Canyon Lights – A Winter Lights Festival
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
November 23-January 28
3 – Kelowna Nov 24 TREE OF HOPE 20th ANNIVERSARY Celebration
https://www.facebook.com/events/213623199176864/
http://www.landmarkcentre.ca
Landmark Centre Dickson Ave Kelowna
November 24-November 26
2 – GLOW –Fraser Valley
https://glowchristmas.ca/
Milner Village Garden Centre, Langley
November 19-December 30
1 – Christmas in Leigh Square
https://www.portcoquitlam.ca
Leigh Square, Port Coquitlam
Friday Novemeber 24 & Sat Nov 25
