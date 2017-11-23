BLOG: Will the Winnipeg Jets make the playoffs?

Here we are, U.S. Thanksgiving. As hockey fans are well aware for the past twelve or so years, there’s been kind of an unofficial rule that’s floated around NHL cities which is:

If you’re above the playoff line by U.S. Thanksgiving, chances are very good your team will make the playoffs.

When we go back to the beginning of the “salary cap” era starting with the 2005-06 season we see that almost 80 per cent of teams in playoff position by the end of November will be in the big dance at the end of the year. It’s not a fait accompli but you have to like your chances.

Right now the Winnipeg Jets are in second place in the Central division and for that matter second place in the entire western conference. It’s not by much but there they are.

Whoooooohoooooooooo, WE MADE IT! Not only have we made it, but it looks like we’ll at least have home ice advantage for one series, maybe even two!

Wait just a minute. Hold the phone. Hang on a second.

Usually by this point in the year some teams have separated themselves from the pack and the divisions are basically thrust into an “upper echelon” a “mid-range group” and “the best of the rest”, after that you have your non-playoff teams.

Not this year.

This year you have twelve teams separated by just eight points on the eastern side and twelve teams separated by just five points in the west.

Most players, coaches and GMs are saying this year there’s just too much parity in the league for the “Thanksgiving Rule” to apply. Sure you can see a couple of teams that won’t make it at this point like Buffalo, Arizona, Florida and maybe (shocker) Montreal, but other than that everybody is still within a hot streak of climbing back in to the thick of things.

The Winnipeg Jets used to post the standings daily in their dressing room. This year they scrapped it. Why? Paul Maurice said this in a game day scrum last week:

“Used to be standard for the last 30 years you’d have your board because you needed it,” he said. “But it’s all there, we all know. But it’s not there.”

“It’s really important we stay out of the big picture,” he acknowledged. “And just make sure we’re good today.”

The players seem to be buying into it too. When some were asked they all seemed to give some version of the “day by day, game by game, shift by shift” colloquialism.

Is that a good idea though? How can you win the game if you don’t know the score?

Just play baby. Just play.

Isn’t it just our luck though that the Jets start a season hotter than they ever have and the “Thanksgiving Rule” doesn’t seem to be in effect?

Welcome to the wonderful world of the Winnipeg sports fan.