Newfoundland family asks for Toronto’s help finding lost teddy bear

Carolyn Martin’s family was visiting the Toronto Christmas Market in the Distillery District when her two-year-old daughter’s teddy bear went missing on Tuesday.

Now, the mother is asking Torontonians for help getting it back.

The family had to head home to Newfoundland Wednesday morning, but were not able to find the bear before their departure.

Martin says they last saw it watching a show at the market around 5 p.m. She is offering a $100 reward for anyone who finds the bear.

The Toronto Christmas Market says it has not had anything turned into the lost and found yet, but will watch for the bear to turn up.

Martin’s young daughter, Lennon, is upset and doesn’t know why her beloved bear is missing.

The bear is a light beige colour, with a pink ribbon tied around its neck and wearing a white “great wolf kids” t-shirt.