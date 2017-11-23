Bob Layton Editorial: More rules to ignore

So, we’re another day closer to cannabis day, July 1. Health Canada wants some say in all of this.

They want cannabis workers to get valid security clearances issued by the minister of health, and they want anyone with a criminal record denied a clearance.

Health Canada also has some marijuana rules they’d like to see implemented, like plain packaging containing warnings.

Plain packaging? Didn’t we look at that for cigarettes — how did that work out?

Here is the list of warnings they’d like to put on the plain packages of pot. Number one: The risk of cannabis use during pregnancy. Number two: A warning against driving when you are impaired. Number three: A warning not to mix marijuana with alcohol.

What great ideas – don’t use when you are pregnant, don’t drive after using, and don’t mix it with alcohol.

You know what – they should offer the same suggestions about alcohol.

Don’t drink when pregnant, don’t drive impaired, and don’t mix alcohol with medicine.

Imagine how many lives would be saved if we had the same advice for alcohol as for pot.

Oh, wait…

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.