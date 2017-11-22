Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5pm:

More showers are on deck Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but we will see a weak ridge build in late Thursday with drier conditions in the afternoon.

There is a small possibility of a sunny break late in the day on Thursday.

The coastal mountains will provide enough rainshadow to keep it mostly dry for our region on Friday and Saturday morning, however another wave of precipitation will move in by Saturday night.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 7 to 12C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong