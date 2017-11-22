Manitoba RCMP warn motorists about driving down closed highways

If you’re ignoring road closure signs around the province this winter, you’re not only putting yourself at risk, but the lives of emergency responders as well.

That’s the message Manitoba RCMP are trying to get across this week on social media, reminding motorists of the fines that exist for ignoring road closures.

In a tweet Tuesday, they said a trip down a closed highway could net a $230 fine, and points against your licence.

DYK: Fine for driving on a closed highway = $230 & could affect your insurance? Also emergency vehicles may not be able to reach you if needed. #rcmpmb #TrafficTues pic.twitter.com/HOPqIrORbR — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 22, 2017

Unit Commander for Westman Traffic Services, Sgt. Mark Hume told Global News decisions to close highways aren’t made easily or without consultation as it’s known thousands of drivers could be affected.

If the call is made, it’s for a good reason – safety.

“A lot of people don’t understand, they see the road closure sign or the hear it and they look around and say, well the weather’s not bad here or I don’t see any obstacles here, but they don’t realize that further down the road there is, and we try to stop traffic at a major hub where people have the amenities to be able to spend a few hours or the evening,” Hume said.

Depending on the conditions, Hume said highway drivers need to be prepared to not get home some nights. He added that many members of his unit – including himself – carry an extra set of clothes and an overnight bag just in case.