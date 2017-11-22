Canada’s immigration minister considers scrapping ‘discriminatory’ law that reject immigrants

Canada’s Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said his office is considering removing a section of the country’s Immigration Act that advocates say discriminates against people with disabilities.

“All options are on the table,” Hussen said. “We could eliminate it completely.”

Hussen was speaking in Ottawa Wednesday before a parliamentary committee that is reviewing a provision of the act known as excessive demand or 38-1C, which can bar persons with a disability and their family members seeking permanent residency on the grounds they could place a burden on the the country’s publicly-funded health and social service systems.

The testimony follows a Global News investigation that revealed how Canadian immigration officials use inaccurate information to deny potentially hundreds of applications each year and how officials often fail to provide specific cost estimates in “procedural fairness letters” given to people who could be denied due to so-called “medical inadmissibility.” Providing cost estimates is required under existing Canadian law.

“This review is necessary and long overdue. To put it into perspective this provision has been around for 40 years,” he said. “The current excessive demand provision policy simply does not align with our country’s values on the inclusion of persons with disabilities.”

Advocates and immigration experts have long decried the excessive demand provision as “unjust” and said it unfairly targets those people with a disability, while also tearing families apart.

Hussen said Wednesday that his office is considering several options as the federal government looks at possibly changing this provision of the Immigration Act.

Other changes could include “double or triple” the cost threshold used to deny applicants, changes in the groups exempted from the provision, or redefining the services under consideration for prospective applicants, he said.

At present, only refugees and their family members are exempted from the provisions of medical inadmissibility and excessive demand.

Hussen said this option could lead to the approval of roughly 80 per cent all applications that are currently denied under existing rules.

