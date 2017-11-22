Kate Middleton, Prince William go for test drive on off-road driving course

Prince William and Kate Middleton went for a test drive on an off-road driving course during a visit to the Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull Manufacturing Plant in Birmingham, England on Wednesday.
The couple met with the mountain rescue teams who were training on Land Rovers at the factory in Birmingham and they joined in with the exercise.
Kate and William took a turn driving separately during the off-road driving experience on the rock crawl course, which is designed to test the capability, suspension, grip and camera technology of the new vehicles.
The pair met with staff and apprentices who work at the plant as well as the company leaders. They also met with some of the company’s volunteers who back projects that focus on regeneration, education and the environment.
Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, had a huge grin on her face while behind the wheel.
William also looked to be enjoying his time on the off-road driving course as well, smiling during his ride.
Kate and William then headed to Aston Villa’s soccer ground for a meeting with the Coach Core mentoring program that helps create inspirational young coaches.
