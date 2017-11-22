Military exercise set for roads between Peterborough and Port Hope

A major military training exercise is planned for the Peterborough area this weekend.

The Department of National Defence says beginning Friday, “Worthy Change” will feature more than 100 members from three regiments (the Governor General’s Horse Guards, the Queen’s York Rangers, and the Ontario Regiment) who will be conducting training exercises between Peterborough and Port Hope.

READ MORE: National Defence looking at peacekeeping missions as summit looms

“Civilians in the area can expect to see green military vehicles and civilian vehicles along with soldiers dressed in CADPAT camouflage and carrying weapons,” said 2nd Lt. Erika Palakovic, public affairs with 32 Canadian Brigade Group.

The military exercise also features dozens of military vehicles as soldiers make their way through townships including Welcome, Cavan Monaghan, Garden Hill, Campbellcroft, Bewdley, Fraserville, Millbrook and Bailieboro.

READ MORE: Canadian Armed Forces vessels have helped seize 2,162 kg of cocaine since October

“Civilians may also encounter soldiers acting as ‘enemy forces’ wearing various forms of camouflage and mixed civilian clothing, and using civilian Ford Transits or mini-vans,” said Palakovic.

“There will however be at least one person in CADPAT with those dressed as ‘enemy forces.'”

Residents are asked to drive slowly and cautiously when passing military vehicles and soldiers.

“There will be no use of any ammunition, blank ammunition, explosives or pyrotechnics throughout the exercise,” said Palakovic.