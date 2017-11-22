Canada
N.B. senior killed in ATV crash, 90-year-old driver in hospital

Rebecca Lau | Global News

RCMP say an 85-year-old New Brunswick woman has died following an ATV crash near St. George.

An 85-year-old New Brunswick woman has died after an ATV crash in Mascarene, just outside St. George.

RCMP say they responded to a report of the crash on Murray Lane in Mascarene just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say it appears the 90-year-old male driver lost control on a gravel road, causing the vehicle to roll over.

RCMP say neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.

The two were taken to Saint John Regional Hospital, where the woman died the next day.

The driver remains in hospital.

Police say the investigation into the crash continues.

Global News