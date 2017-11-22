N.B. senior killed in ATV crash, 90-year-old driver in hospital
An 85-year-old New Brunswick woman has died after an ATV crash in Mascarene, just outside St. George.
RCMP say they responded to a report of the crash on Murray Lane in Mascarene just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say it appears the 90-year-old male driver lost control on a gravel road, causing the vehicle to roll over.
RCMP say neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.
The two were taken to Saint John Regional Hospital, where the woman died the next day.
The driver remains in hospital.
Police say the investigation into the crash continues.
