N.B. senior killed in ATV crash, 90-year-old driver in hospital

An 85-year-old New Brunswick woman has died after an ATV crash in Mascarene, just outside St. George.

RCMP say they responded to a report of the crash on Murray Lane in Mascarene just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say it appears the 90-year-old male driver lost control on a gravel road, causing the vehicle to roll over.

RCMP say neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.

The two were taken to Saint John Regional Hospital, where the woman died the next day.

The driver remains in hospital.

Police say the investigation into the crash continues.

