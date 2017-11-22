Coquitlam dog walker and 3 dogs now missing for more than 40 hours

A Coquitlam dog walker, along with three dogs, have now been missing for more than 40 hours, but search crews are not giving up hope.

Search and Rescue crews from across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are gathering in Coquitlam on Wednesday morning for another day of searching.

READ MORE: Search underway in Coquitlam for missing dog walker

Annette Poitras, 56, was last spoken to at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, when she said that she was taking three dogs for a walk near her home in Westwood Plateau.

“She was walking three dogs when she went missing, or we believe she was, anyway: a collie named Chloe, that’s her dog, and a boxer named Roxy who is a very young dog, and a puggle named Bubba who is 13-years-old and a little overweight,” said Coquitlam Search and Rescue manager Michael Coyle.

Crews have been looking for her since 8 p.m. on Monday.

“It’s a popular hiking-dog walking area so there’s all sorts of tracks and things, but nothing we can say is tied to her,” said Coyle.

Poitras is believed to be wearing a black toque, and a pink or navy jacket.

READ MORE: Sunday search for missing Grouse hiker Carl Couture called off amid rough weather

While the weather is warmer Wednesday, conditions remain a concern for search crews as the rain has been unrelenting, making visibility difficult.

“She was also known to try new trails, and we’re alive to all possibilities,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP.

“Obviously, until we find her, we don’t know what the exact story was. We just know this was the area where she was last known to be.”

Search and Rescue crews are asking the public to stay away from the search area, and have specified that no drones are to be used, as they need to keep the airspace clear for helicopters.

Coquitlam SAR continues the search for Anette Poitras today on Westwood Plateau. We do not require assistance from the public. In particular NO DRONES. We're using helicopters and it's incredibly important to keep the airspace clear. — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) November 22, 2017

More details about the search are expected to be released at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

-With files from Jordan Armstrong.