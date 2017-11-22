Politics
November 22, 2017 10:07 am

Winnipeg gets a first look at the 2018 city budget Wednesday

By Reporter  Global News

City council members will give the public its first look at the 2018 municipal budget on Wednesday.

Winnipeg’s mayor Brian Bowman said it will be a balanced budget that is tabled at a special committee meeting Wednesday.

The public will get its first look at the 2018 City of Winnipeg budget before council debates it next month.

Bowman has been tight-lipped about what it will contain, but said that cuts to transit have been hanging over the budget process like a cloud.

“You all hear that every year, but this budget – without question – was the most difficult budget we’ve ever had to draft, notably given the $10-million cut from the provincial government with regards to transit funding.”

Bowman said that will lead to a 2 per cent property tax increase for every Winnipeg homeowner to fill the gap left by the province, and what people should see – at least in the tabling of the budget – is how the city has tried to mitigate the full impact of the hike.

The budget will be unveiled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
