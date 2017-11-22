Winnipeg gets a first look at the 2018 city budget Wednesday

Winnipeg’s mayor Brian Bowman said it will be a balanced budget that is tabled at a special committee meeting Wednesday.

The public will get its first look at the 2018 City of Winnipeg budget before council debates it next month.

Bowman has been tight-lipped about what it will contain, but said that cuts to transit have been hanging over the budget process like a cloud.

“You all hear that every year, but this budget – without question – was the most difficult budget we’ve ever had to draft, notably given the $10-million cut from the provincial government with regards to transit funding.”

Bowman said that will lead to a 2 per cent property tax increase for every Winnipeg homeowner to fill the gap left by the province, and what people should see – at least in the tabling of the budget – is how the city has tried to mitigate the full impact of the hike.

The budget will be unveiled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.