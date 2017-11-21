Alberta woman sentenced for theft of money from cancer fundraiser

An Alberta woman charged in connection to the theft of money from a fundraising event held in support of a young cancer victim has received a one-year conditional sentence.

Ashley Fredrickson, of Drumheller, pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000. As part of her sentence, she must also pay back $2,458.

Brandon Hall was diagnosed with cancer at 20 years old and began treatment in fall 2015.

A few months later, Drumheller residents organized several fundraising events to help assist the Hall family with the expenses incurred from Brandon’s out-of-province cancer treatments.

On June 14, RCMP received a complaint that a substantial amount of money from a silent auction had gone missing and was never given to the Hall family.

Drumheller is located about 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

