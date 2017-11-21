Michael Bublé will host the 2018 Juno Awards

Canadian singer Michael Bublé will be the host the 2018 Juno Awards.

Bublé had been tapped to host the music awards show last year before he bowed out when his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to host such an iconic night in Canadian music,” said Bublé. “To be able to host the JUNO Awards in my hometown is both an honour and a privilege.”

The native of Burnaby, B.C., announced earlier this month that he was getting back to work next year.

Bryan Adams and Russell Peters hosted last year’s Junos in Ottawa.

The 2018 Juno Awards will be staged at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 25.

This is the fourth time Vancouver has played host to the awards ceremony, which celebrates achievement in Canadian music.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced earlier this year it is reinstating the comedy album of the year category after a 33-year hiatus.