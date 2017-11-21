Crime
November 21, 2017 5:18 pm

CN Police help Hamilton cops in drug bust

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton Police, with the help of CN Police, arrested a suspect on drug charges.

Hamilton police and CN police teamed up to make a drug bust.

A CN police officer noticed a vehicle that was driving in an erratic manner on Monday night in the area of Barton Street East and James Street North.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found with approximately two ounces of cocaine and a large amount of Canadian money.

Paul Murawski, 24, of Hamilton is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of proceeds of crime.

