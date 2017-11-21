CN Police help Hamilton cops in drug bust

Hamilton police and CN police teamed up to make a drug bust.

A CN police officer noticed a vehicle that was driving in an erratic manner on Monday night in the area of Barton Street East and James Street North.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found with approximately two ounces of cocaine and a large amount of Canadian money.

Paul Murawski, 24, of Hamilton is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of proceeds of crime.