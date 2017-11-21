CN Police help Hamilton cops in drug bust
A A
Hamilton police and CN police teamed up to make a drug bust.
A CN police officer noticed a vehicle that was driving in an erratic manner on Monday night in the area of Barton Street East and James Street North.
READ MORE: 2 people charged in Hamilton drug bust
The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found with approximately two ounces of cocaine and a large amount of Canadian money.
Paul Murawski, 24, of Hamilton is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of proceeds of crime.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.