Supreme Court hears case of father & stepmother convicted of first-degree murder of Meika Jordan

A father and stepmother convicted of killing six-year-old Meika Jordan are seeking to have their convictions overturned by Canada’s top court.

Meika was tortured and murdered in November 2011.

Spencer Jordan and Marie Magoon were originally convicted of second-degree murder, but the Alberta Court of Appeal upgraded the convictions to first-degree murder in December 2016.

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear the case Monday.

Watch below from December 2016: Charges against an Alberta couple have been upgraded from second to first-degree murder, in connection with the beating death of their six-year-old daughters. As Nancy Hixt reports, the news comes as an unexpected surprise to Meika Jordan’s mom and stepfather.