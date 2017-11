Accused murderer Borutski acted out of revenge in killing three friends: Crown

OTTAWA – Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson says jurors ought to have no reasonable doubts that Basil Borutski killed three former friends in a carefully executed plan to exact revenge.

The sixty-year-old Borutski is on trial for first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Carol Culleton, 66, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, and Nathalie Warmerdam, 48.

Richardson delivered his closing statement to the jury this morning, telling them the case he laid out proves Borutski planned to kill all three women in a twisted belief they deserved to die because he felt they had lied about him to police and their friends.

READ MORE: Man charged in Ottawa Valley triple murder breaks self-imposed silence

In a videotaped confession, portions of which Richardson replayed for the jury today, Borutski rambles on for many hours about corrupt police who were out to get him, and that Kuzyk and Warmerdam falsely accused him of threats and assault which landed him in jail.

Richardson also took jurors back through events in the days leading up to the murders, including phone calls and text messages he says are proof Borutski was criminally harassing Culleton in the weeks before he killed her and that she was afraid of him.

READ MORE: On police video, man accused in three Ottawa Valley murders says he feels ‘sorry’

Only 11 jurors will decide Bortuski’s fate after one was discharged this morning because Justice Robert Maranger said she was dealing with an emergency.